The CW shares a season two of ALL AMERICAN with executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll ahead of its premiere on Monday, October 7.

Watch below!

When a rising HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds - Crenshaw and Beverly Hills - begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You