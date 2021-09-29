VIDEO: Watch a New Trailer for Lin Manuel Miranda's ENCANTO

Walt Disney Animation Studios shared a new trailer and poster this morning showcasing its upcoming feature film "Encanto", which features original music by Lin Manuel Miranda. The film will be released in theaters November 24.

The film tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them-each child except Mirabel. But when the family's home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.

It was also REVEALED this morning that John Leguizamo has joined THE VOICE cast. "I was so pumped to be asked to the party," said Leguizamo. "Lin-Manuel [Miranda] wrote me a rap, and I flipped out! Plus, this is such a beautiful story set in Colombia. It's a first in so many ways. The magic is enchanting, the comedy is so sharp, and the world created is irresistible."

Leguizamo lends his voice to Bruno, Mirabel's uncle who's gifted with the ability to see the future. Bruno's honest, often doomsaying predictions aren't always well received by the rest of the family, so he disappeared long ago, becoming the uncle no one talks about. "Bruno is so compelling because he is that guy that never quite fits in," said Leguizamo. "He's an outsider, but he also understands the world better because he's always wanted to belong to it."

The voice cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel's grandmother Alma aka Abuela; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel's parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel's sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel's aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel's cousins Dolores, Camilo and Antonio, respectively.

The film features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") and is directed by Byron Howard ("Zootopia," "Tangled") and Jared Bush (co-director "Zootopia"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer "The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez") and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

The filmmakers were deeply inspired by their research trip to Colombia during early development of "Encanto," as well as their continuous work with a group of expert consultants assembled through the course of the film's production. Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Encanto" opens in theaters November 24, 2021.

Watch the trailer here: