Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch a New Featurette for the 25th Anniversary Re-Release of TITANIC

The film will be re-released on February 10.

Feb. 08, 2023  
VIDEO: Watch a New Featurette for the 25th Anniversary Re-Release of TITANIC

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, a remastered version of James Cameron's multi-Academy Award®-winning "Titanic" will be re-released to theaters in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate. With a cast headed by Oscar® winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, the film is an epic, action-packed romance set against the ill-fated maiden voyage of the "unsinkable" Titanic, at the time, the largest moving object ever built.

"Titanic" won a record 11 Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects. Upon its initial release in 1997, the film became the #1 all-time global box office champ and is currently the third highest grossing film worldwide.

Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Studios present A Lightstorm Entertainment Production, "Titanic," starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, Gloria Stuart, David Warner, Victor Garber and Bill Paxton. Written and Directed by James Cameron, the film was Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, with Rae Sanchini serving as Executive Producer.

Watch the new featurette here:




Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
NBC to Air BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST Photo
NBC to Air BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS THE COMEDY AND MUSIC SUPERFEST
Musical performers include John Legend, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton and Earth Wind & Fire. Comedy performances include Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Lovitz, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Owen, Tommy Davidson, Dane Cook, Gabriel Iglesias, and Loni Love.
VIDEO: WE tv Shares GROWN & GOSPEL Docuseries Trailer Photo
VIDEO: WE tv Shares GROWN & GOSPEL Docuseries Trailer
The six one-hour episodes follow five, career-driven childhood friends searching for success in the Detroit gospel scene and beyond. Navigating the murky waters of the music industry and hustling to step out of the shadows of their prominent parents…this close-knit crew grapples with their strict upbringing and high standards. Watch the video now!
BUCK Inks Multi-Project Development And Production Deal With Author/Illustrator Mar&iacut Photo
BUCK Inks Multi-Project Development And Production Deal With Author/Illustrator María Ramos
Global creative company and award-winning animation studio BUCK (Netflix's We the People, Love, Death + Robots) has inked a three-project deal with globally renowned Spanish illustrator and author María Ramos, optioning her popular kids books Tres Luces, BadBat and Bubble Gum Boy.

From This Author - Michael Major


FROZEN 3 Is in the WorksFROZEN 3 Is in the Works
February 8, 2023

A third Frozen movie is officially in the works! Iger announced the new flim during today’s Q1 earnings call, stating that he will be able to share more about the production 'soon.' New Toy Story and Zooptopia films are also in the works.
VIDEO: Vegas Star Melody Sweets Presents the Series Premiere of 'Sweets' Spot'VIDEO: Vegas Star Melody Sweets Presents the Series Premiere of 'Sweets' Spot'
February 8, 2023

Created by Melody Sweets, Melissa King-Jules, and Anaïs Thomassian (Penny Pibbets in Absinthe), the six-episode web series features an all-star cast of singularly talented burlesque, comedy, and variety artists, including Piff the Magic Dragon (AGT), Voki Kalfayan (Gazillionaire in Absinthe), Miss Behave (Miss Behave Gameshow), and more.
Mexico's Marimba Misfits Son Rompe Pera Release Single 'Chucha'Mexico's Marimba Misfits Son Rompe Pera Release Single 'Chucha'
February 8, 2023

The track is in stark contrast to what listeners hear on their first LP Batuco (2020), a now-cult-classic marked by traditional folk and cumbia songs that they recorded, nearly by accident, on a 4-track at Perros Con Tiña Studios in Santiago, Chile. “Chucha'', and the album that contains it, reflects the vibrant, ruthless.
A R I Z O N A Returns With New Single 'Moving On'A R I Z O N A Returns With New Single 'Moving On'
February 8, 2023

New Jersey electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A return with their new single “Moving On.” Complete with synth-infused beats and big pop hooks, the song marks the band’s first original music release in four years, and underscores why they’ve proven to be a true planetary phenomenon since their inception in 2015.
Beyoncé Releases 'CUFF IT' Wetter Remix on Streaming PlatformsBeyoncé Releases 'CUFF IT' Wetter Remix on Streaming Platforms
February 8, 2023

Beyoncé has shared the 'Wetter Remix' for her Grammy winning single 'CUFF IT.' On Sunday, the original track won Best R&B Song at the GRAMMYs. The new remix features work by Nile Rodgers, Honey Dijon, Brittany '@Chi_Coney' Coney, Beam, Raphael Saadiq, Denisia '@Blu June' Andrews, and more.
share