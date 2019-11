Angie (Leighton Meester) tells Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) a secret about Tracy Freeze (guest star Jama Williamson): She's not a fan of Will's daughter Sophie. Poppy requests going into 'Bitch Mode' to complete this conversation.

From 'Every Thursday Should Be Like This,' season 2, episode 8 of Single Parents.

Watch SINGLE PARENTS WEDNESDAY 9:30|8:30c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





