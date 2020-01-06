VIDEO: Watch a Look Behind the Scenes of A CHRISTMAS CAROL on FX!

It's not a polite adaptation of Dickens. Step inside the mind of writer Steven Knight to see what inspired his dark take on the classic tale.

Watch the behind-the-scenes clip from "A Christmas Carol" below!

FX's A Christmas Carol is an original take on Charles Dickens' iconic ghost story by Steven Knight. The FX Original Movie is a spine-tingling immersion into Ebenezer Scrooge's dark night of the soul. The dark reimagining of the classic tale is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Tom Hardy's Hardy Son & Baker.

