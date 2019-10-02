VIDEO: Watch a Creepy New Trailer for NANCY DREW on The CW!

Article Pixel Oct. 2, 2019  

Nancy Drew premieres Wednesday, October 9. Watch a preview below!

Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine - until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans.

