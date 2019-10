Phil has been watching a lot of 'Snapped' lately -- the show about women driven to violent crime. So when Gloria's classroom rival gets hit by a car, and Gloria's car shows signs of damage, Phil fears the worst -- and will do anything to escape her grasp.

From 'Snapped,' season 11, episode 2 of Modern Family. Watch the clip below!

Watch MODERN FAMILY WEDNESDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





