VIDEO: Watch Willem Dafoe and the Cast of SNL Spoof of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Pete Davidson, Chloe Fineman, and Willem Dafoe spoofed Disney's classic film, 'Beauty and the Beast' on SNL last night. Davidson played the Beast to Fineman's Belle, while host Willem DaFoe portrays Belle's father, Maurice. The sketch quickly takes a turn for the raunchy as Belle uses her magic mirror to look in on her father and see what he's doing.

Willem Dafoe will made his SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE hosting debut last night. A four-time Academy Award nominee, Dafoe reprised his role as the Green Goblin in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and co-stars in "Nightmare Alley," both currently in theaters. He was joined on SNL by musical guest Katy Perry, who made her fourth appearance on the show.

Watch Dafoe and the cast of SNL below!