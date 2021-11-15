VIDEO: Watch Two New Clips from HOUSE OF GUCCI

MGM has released two new clips from House of Gucci, featuring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. The film is set to be released on November 24.

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of THE FAMILY behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel THE FAMILY legacy and triggers a RECKLESS spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately...murder.

The cast includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Reeve Carney, Jack Huston, with Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

