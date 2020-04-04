VIDEO: Watch Three New Promos For Season 3 of KILLING EVE

Three new promo videos have been released for the third season of Killing Eve.

Check them out below!

Killing Eve Season 3 returns Sunday, April 12 at 9pm on BBC America and AMC.

The third season of the award-winning drama continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a COLLISION COURSE yet again. THE JOURNEY back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances...and perhaps a share of their souls.

The show stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell return with new cast additions: Dame Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer for season three, continuing the tradition of passing the baton to a new female writing voice. Executive producers are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Sandra Oh. Nige Watson also serves as producer on the series. KILLING EVE is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content. The series is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings.





