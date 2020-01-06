VIDEO: Watch Three JEOPARDY Greats Interviewed on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel Jan. 6, 2020  

"Jeopardy!" winners Ken Kennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer sit down with "GMA" ahead of their showdown for the "Greatest of All Time" special.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

