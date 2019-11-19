VIDEO: Watch This Clip from THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC!

After a day of disagreeing with each other over surgical procedures for a young cancer patient, Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) and Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) were able to find a plan that worked for each of them, as well as the patient. But after some soul-searching, Audrey says she can't give Neil the unconditional support of a partner and the objectivity of a chief -- and she won't give up on her dream.

From 'Moonshot,' season 3, episode 8 of The Good Doctor.

