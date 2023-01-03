VIDEO: Watch THE VIEW Hosts of the Past & Present Honor Barbara Walters In Special Tribute Episode

The View celebrated the television icon and its creator, executive producer and co-host, Barbara Walters TODAY after her death on Friday, December 30.

Homes across the country welcomed the broadcast legend throughout her unparalleled career that spanned six decades. The original panel, Joy Behar, Meredith Vieira, Debbie Matenopolous, and Star Jones reflected on her legendary interviews, unforgettable moments from "The View."

The episode also featured current co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hoston, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin, plus other former co-hosts including Sherri Shepherd, Elizabeth Hasselback, and Lisa Ling.

The special celebrates the best of Walters on "The View," from unexpected moments to her fierce journalistic instincts, and looks back on her emotional final days as co-host, including her last episode where 25 female journalists surprised the woman who led the way.

And finally, in her own words Walters says goodbye to the show she created. The closing shot featured a spotlight on a director's chair with Walters' name on it.

.@JoyVBehar on Barbara Walters: "She very much defied sexism and she defied ageism. She went right into the jaws of the lion."



"She was the original role model for everybody else." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/T9wl5ityl9 - The View (@TheView) January 3, 2023

#WhoopiGoldberg reflects on meeting Barbara Walters for the first time and shares how they both bonded over motherhood while balancing demanding careers.



"It was really an audition for 20 years later to come hang out [on #TheView]." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/No0WAD1ZmD - The View (@TheView) January 3, 2023

.@MeredithVieira reflects on her time with Barbara Walters and shares why she calls her job offer to moderate 'The View' a gift.



"I was lucky to be selected and [#TheView] opened the door to so many opportunities for me." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/CTJDnNBk9u - The View (@TheView) January 3, 2023

"THIS IS MY LEGACY!": See the historic moment Oprah Winfrey and 25 female journalists honored Barbara Walters as she retired from @TheView in May 2014. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/jZ825o7Qul - The View (@TheView) January 3, 2023

.@Sunny Hostin shares about her time with Barbara Walters: "She validated my opinion." https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/gVMLQNqTyg - The View (@TheView) January 3, 2023

"She single-handedly changed my life," former #TheView co-host Debbie Matenopoulos says of Barbara Walters.



"It was like taking a masterclass in journalism with the most ... well-respected, well-renowned female journalist in history. It was unbelievable." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/OdANyCJ0vh - The View (@TheView) January 3, 2023

.@SaraHaines on #BarbaraWalters: "You see what set her apart, her ability to strike that tone between curiosity, compassion, humanity."



"I will forever be honored and grateful that she made a table for all of us." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Nm5qBhT4sf - The View (@TheView) January 3, 2023

.@AlyssaFarah on #BarbaraWalters and how she opened the door for women in TV journalism: "In every sense of the word, she was a pioneer and broke the original glass ceiling." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/u5PSlEJLuI - The View (@TheView) January 3, 2023

