VIDEO: Watch THE VIEW Hosts of the Past & Present Honor Barbara Walters In Special Tribute Episode

Walters passed away on Friday, December 30.

Jan. 03, 2023  

The View celebrated the television icon and its creator, executive producer and co-host, Barbara Walters TODAY after her death on Friday, December 30.

Homes across the country welcomed the broadcast legend throughout her unparalleled career that spanned six decades. The original panel, Joy Behar, Meredith Vieira, Debbie Matenopolous, and Star Jones reflected on her legendary interviews, unforgettable moments from "The View."

The episode also featured current co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hoston, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farrah Griffin, plus other former co-hosts including Sherri Shepherd, Elizabeth Hasselback, and Lisa Ling.

The special celebrates the best of Walters on "The View," from unexpected moments to her fierce journalistic instincts, and looks back on her emotional final days as co-host, including her last episode where 25 female journalists surprised the woman who led the way.

And finally, in her own words Walters says goodbye to the show she created. The closing shot featured a spotlight on a director's chair with Walters' name on it.

Watch the complete The View panel discuss Barbara Walters' legacy here:

Watch Joy Behar honor Barbara Walters here:

Watch Whoopi Goldberg look back on meeting Barbara Walters here:

Watch the original The View co-hosts reunite to honor Barbara Walters:

Watch Lisa Ling and Sherri Shepherd honor Barbara Walters here:

Watch Elizabeth Hasselback discuss her time working with Barbara Walters here:

Watch a montage of Barbara Walters' best moments on The View here:

Watch Barbara Walters' final moments on The View here:

Hear Meredith Vieira honor Walters here:

Watch female journalists surprise Walters during her final episode of The View in 2014 here:

Watch Sunny Hostin discuss how Barbara Walters impacted her career here:

Watch original The View panelist Debbie Matanopoulos discuss working alongside Barbara so early in her career here:

Watch Sara Haines pay her respect to Barbara Walters here:

Watch Alyssa Farrah Griffin discuss how Barbara Walters opened the door for women in journalism here:

Watch original The View co-host discuss her memories on and off screen with Barbara Walters here:



