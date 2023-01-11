VIDEO: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Mid-Season 5 Trailer

Peacock has debuted the mid-season five trailer for The Real Housewivs of Miami. The trailer teases what's still to come during the franchise's dramatic fifth season. New episodes premiere every Thursday on Peacock.

The season five cast includes returning Housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen. Friends Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton will also be featured.

The first four seasons are currently available to stream on Peacock.

The Peacock Original series THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI is back for another muy caliente season with new alliances, loyalty and relationships on the line. The ladies of the "Sunshine State" are still turning up the heat and dialing up the drama.

Watch the new trailer here:



