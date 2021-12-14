VIDEO: Watch Sam Claflin & VerÃ³nica Echegui In the BOOK OF LOVE Trailer

Prime Video has acquired U.S. and Canada streaming rights for the romantic comedy Book of Love, from XYZ Films and BuzzFeed Studios. The Prime Video film, starring Sam Claflin (Enola Holmes, Me Before You) and VerÃ³nica Echegui (Fortitude), will premiere on Prime Video February 4, 2022.

Additionally, BuzzFeed Studios is expanding its producer role and will strategically collaborate on the marketing campaign for Book of Love with Prime Video. BuzzFeed Studios will leverage insights from BuzzFeed's vast media network and highly engaged global audience to form a unique digital marketing strategy.

In Book of Love, young, uptight English writer Henry's (Sam Claflin) novel is a resolute failure.â€¯He is delighted to find out his book is a surprise hit in Mexico, but when he is invited there to promote it, he soon discovers why-his Spanish translator Maria (VerÃ³nica Echegui) has rewritten his dull book as an erotic novel. â€¯Henry is furious, and even more so when his publisher insists he and Maria conduct a book tour across Mexico together. Opposites attract, and the chemistry between the couple ensures sparks fly.

Book of Love is directed by Analeine Cal y Mayor (Treading Water, La Voz de un SueÃ±o), and written by BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winner David Quantick (Veep, Avenue 5). Producers include Michael Knowles from North of Watford Films (Best Laid Plans), Naysun Alae-Carew from Blazing Griffin (Anna and the Apocalypse), Allan Niblo from Vertigo Films (Bronson, Human Traffic), Nick Spicer and Maxime Cottray from XYZ Films, and Richard Alan Reid from BuzzFeed Studios. BuzzFeed Studios and North of Watford Films developed the original screenplay and packaged the film.

"With Book of Love, Analeine Cal Y Mayor delivers a love story that is both charming and hilarious," said Chris Mansolillo, director and head of content licensing in the U.S. for Prime Video. "And with a cast led by Sam and Veronica, our Prime Video customers are in store for captivating performances and a lot of laughs. We are so excited to work with XYZ Films and Buzzfeed Studios in sharing the finished product in the U.S. and Canada this February."

Better known for genre fare, Book of Love marks XYZ's first foray into the rom-com space, although the film's international flair is consistent with the indie studio's prior work. XYZ, also handling foreign rights, has set an international theatrical release for January 5, 2022, with global marketing support from BuzzFeed Studios.

Watch the new trailer here: