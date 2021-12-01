VIDEO: Watch Richard Kind in the Trailer For RUN & GUN

From Paramount, the action-thriller RUN & GUN hits select theaters Friday and arrives on Digital & On Demand January 11 and DVD January 25, 2022. See the trailer below!

After leaving a life of crime and violence, Ray is a reformed good guy, enjoying a quiet family life in the 'burbs. But when his past is discovered, Ray is blackmailed into one last job to collect a mysterious package.

After a deadly double-cross, he finds himself wounded and on the run from ruthless assassins who will stop at nothing to get what he has. Now, with the lives of his loved ones hanging in the balance and danger at every turn, Ray's only hope is to draw upon his violent past to survive.

Written and directed by Christopher Borrelli, the cast includes Ben Milliken, Brad William Henke, Janel Parrish, Mark Dacascos, Celestino Cornielle, Angela Sarafyan, Alison Thorton, Hudson Yang, Michelle Campbell, Ari Barkan, Rafael Cebrián, and Richard Kind.

Watch the new trailer here: