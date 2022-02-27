VIDEO: Watch John Mulaney and the Cast of SNL Sing Musical Parody, 'SUBWAY CHURRO'

John Mulaney hosted SNL last night for the fifth time, and, once again, he and the rest of the cast performed a musical parody. The sketch, "Subway Churro," begins with a simple request to buy a treat from a subway stand and collapses into Broadway-buff hilarity. Mulaney, a former writer for the show, has previously brought the infamous sketch, "Diner Lobster," to the SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE stage when he hosted back in 2018.

The Les Misérables parody has over 10 million views, and features Pete Davidson trying to innocently order a lobster from diner waiter, John Mulaney. Two years ago, Mulaney and the SNL cast staged a spoof of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory all surrounding the drama of a customer's request to use a bodega bathroom. When he hosted last year, Mulaney and Jake Gyllenhall, along with the rest of the cast, performed a musical mockery about the chaos of airports.

Last night, the cast outdid themselves with a collection of musical hits that were comedically altered to suit the drama of the NYC subway system. The sketch parodied "Some Enchanted Evening" and "Bali Hai" from South Pacific, "If I Were a Rich Man" from Fiddler on the Roof, "Wells Fargo Wagon" from The Music Man, "Skid Row," from Little Shop of Horrors, "Singin' in the Rain" from Singin' in the Rain, Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen, and more. With Cecily Strong playing a former cast member of Sleep No More, Kate McKinnon as an anonymous subway puddle, and Kenan Thompson as a Mole Man, this sketch is a comedic hit.

Watch it here!