VIDEO: Watch Jimmy Fallon Perform New Song 'DOUBLES LUGE' to Honor 2022 Olympics

The late-night host prepared a music video, complete with two Jimmy Fallons.

Feb. 5, 2022  

Jimmy Fallon performed a ridiculous new song yesterday on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON. He honored the 2022 Olympics currently happening in Beijing, but one event in particular: Doubles Luge. He stated, "We're all so excited that the Olympics are here. And, of course, we're pumped for all the big events. But there's one event that doesn't always get the most attention. Until now. Take a look." He launched into a music video in which he cloned himself to depict a Doubles Luge team. Watch the shenanigans below!

