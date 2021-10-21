VIDEO: Watch Jennifer Nettles in the Season 2 Trailer of TBS' THE GO-BIG SHOW

The explosive new season of TBS' extreme competition series "Go-Big Show" with judges T-Pain, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles, Cody Rhodes and host Bert Kreischer will premiere Thursday, January 6 at 9pm ET/PT. "Go-Big Show" currently ranks as the #2 new cable comedy of 2021.

"Go-Big Show" showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. With some of the most extreme and death-defying acts from around the country, the second season spotlights everything from underwater escape artists, bull jumpers and incredible feats of strength to trick riders and world-record holders. The series is a celebration of the most daring acts as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale's ultimate $100,000 prize or go home.

"Go-Big Show" is produced by Propagate and Boat Rocker's MATADOR Content. The series is executive produced by Todd Lubin of MATADOR Content and Jay Peterson of Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Gregory Lipstone of Propagate; showrunner Conrad Green; Bert Kreischer and Rosario Dawson.

Watch the new trailer here: