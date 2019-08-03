VIDEO: Watch Disney Channel's Emotional Tribute Video for Cameron Boyce

BroadwayWorld previously reported the passing of actor Cameron Boyce, best known for his work on the Disney Channel. Boyce was 20 years old.

Disney Channel has released an emotional tribute video to the actor, featuring clips of his work on the network, including interviews and bloopers. Watch it below.

Boyce passed away "in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated," a spokesperson for his family said.

Boyce was best known for his roles on the Disney Channel, such as Luke Ross on the show Jessie, as well as Carlos in the Descendants television films. He also appeared in the Disney XD series, Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything.

In addition to his work with Disney, Boyce appeared on the television series General Hospital: Night Shift, as well as the films Mirrors, Eagle Eye, and Grown Ups.

In 2018, Boyce appeared in the ABC television pilot Steps, as Becker, and in January 2019, he joined the cast of HBO's Mrs. Fletcher.

A spokesperson from Disney Channel released a statement regarding Boyce's passing.

"From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world," they said. "He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You