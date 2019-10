Bow needs to learn about her culture for a school project, and as part of her education, Alicia and Denise give her a primer on Black food culture. The only problem is that they don't agree on what it is -- at all.

From 'Love Is A Battlefield,' season 1, episode 4 of mixed-ish. Watch the clip below!

Watch MIXED-ISH TUESDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You