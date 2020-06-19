VIDEO: Wanda Sykes Shares Her Struggle with Discussing Racism with Her Kids

Wanda Sykes was a guest on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on Thursday to talk about the issues in our country. During the interview, Sykes shares what pushed her to protest with her wife and children and talks about the difficulties of having conversations about racial inequality with her white family.

Sykes also shares how she feels about members of the LGBTQ community being demonized in media and how she is changing hearts, minds and laws by boosting representation in television.

Watch the interview below!

