VIDEO: Voices of Service Perform 'Let Me Raise My Voice' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

They shook up the competition as an all-veteran band on AGT.

They shook up the competition as an all-veteran band on "America's Got Talent," but now Voices of Service is on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW to perform their song "Let Me Raise My Voice" from their new album "Rise."

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

