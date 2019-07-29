VIDEO: VH1 Shares Clip From BASKETBALL WIVES

Jennifer apologizes to Evelyn for the things she said about Shaniece and the two women take the first steps toward repairing their friendship.

Basketball Wives follows the daily lives, drama-filled parties and outrageous fights that unfold between the wives, ex-wives and girlfriends of professional basketball players. With a cast that includes Shaunie O'Neal, Tami Roman, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo and Jennifer Williams, there's never a dull moment on the home court.





