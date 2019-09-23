VIDEO: Trailer for LIMETOWN Starring Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci

Last night during the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast, Facebook Watch released a brand new trailer for Limetown, the upcoming Original series starring Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci. The series had its world premiere earlier this month as part of the Toronto International Film Festival and debuts with two episodes on Wednesday, October 16 at 12pmPT/3pmET on Facebook Watch.

Limetown is based on the hit podcast of the same name and follows Lia Haddock, a journalist for American Public Radio (APR), as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee. Mysterious and gripping, Facebook Watch's latest scripted series will keep viewers guessing until the very end, with almost every episode ending in an edge-of-your-seat cliffhanger.

Joining Biel, are Marlee Matlin (Quantico, The Magicians), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid's Tale, Grandfathered), John Beasley (Shots Fired, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks), Sherri Saum (The Fosters, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Omar Elba (A Hologram For the King), Louis Ferriera(The Man in the High Castle, S.W.A.T.), and Janet Kidder (Arrow, The Man in the High Castle).

Limetown stars Jessica Biel, who also serves as executive producer along with her partner and executive producer, Michelle Purple, for their Iron Ocean Productions banner. Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, creators of the "Limetown" podcast, serve as writers and executive producers of the series. Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum serves as executive producer and showrunner; Midnight Radio's Jeff Pinkner, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers; and Jim O'Grady serves as producer. The series hails from Endeavor Content.

Facebook Watch is a place to discover and enjoy video on Facebook. Home to a wide range of video - from scripted comedy and drama, to competition and reality series, to individual creators and live sports - Facebook Watch is a destination where content, community and conversation come together. This is a personalized viewing experience, where you can discover new content based on what your friends are watching, and catch up on the shows you follow. Facebook Watch is available for free on mobile apps across Apple and Android, on desktop, laptop and on TV apps.





Related Articles View More TV Stories