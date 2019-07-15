VIDEO: Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch Join Tan France On DRESSING FUNNY

Jul. 15, 2019  

Tan France, resident QUEER EYE fashion guru, pushes Rachel Dratch's style game with the help of Tina Fey (creator of Mean Girls, now on Broadway), in this comedic new social series from Netflix is a Joke.

VIDEO: Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch Join Tan France On DRESSING FUNNY
