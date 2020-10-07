VIDEO: Timothy Olyphant Tries to Talk About FARGO on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Timothy Olyphant talks to Seth about the usual bits he creates for his Late Night appearances.

Timothy Olyphant talks to Seth about the usual bits he creates for his Late Night appearances and explains the process of promoting a show like Fargo.

Watch the interview below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You