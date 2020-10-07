Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Timothy Olyphant Tries to Talk About FARGO on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Timothy Olyphant talks to Seth about the usual bits he creates for his Late Night appearances.

Oct. 7, 2020  

Watch the interview below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

