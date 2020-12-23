VIDEO: The Piano Guys Perform 'What Child Is This?' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jon Schmidt and Steven Sharp Nelson mark their 10-year anniversary with a special holiday performance.
Jon Schmidt and Steven Sharp Nelson mark their 10-year anniversary with a special holiday performance.
Watch the performance below!
Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. Good Morning America brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Kristen Wiig Sings 2020-Themed 'My Favorite Things' From THE SOUND OF MUSIC on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
- VIDEO: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Talk 'Together at Christmas', Perform 'White Christmas' and More on THIS MORNING
- VIDEO: Shoshana Bean, Kyle Dean Massey, Laura Bell Bundy, and More Support Orbit Arts Academy
- VIDEO: Jujamcyn Theaters Spreads Holiday Love