VIDEO: The Piano Guys Perform 'What Child Is This?' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Jon Schmidt and Steven Sharp Nelson mark their 10-year anniversary with a special holiday performance.

Dec. 23, 2020  

Watch the performance below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


