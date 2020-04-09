VIDEO: The Kangaroo is Unmasked on THE MASKED SINGER!

"The Kangaroo" hops off on last night's episode of The Masked Singer!

See the reveal below!

SPOILER ALERT BELOW:

"The Kangaroo" is model, entrepreneur and influencer Jordyn Woods!

Get your DIY costumes ready and sing along to your favorite performances from the top seven next week on the first ever sing-a-long episode of "The Masked Singer" Wednesday, April 15 @ 8/7c on FOX!

THE MASKED SINGER is television's #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster.

With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It's not a "whodunit," it's a "whosungit!"





