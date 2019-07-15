VIDEO: The CW Shares JANE THE VIRGIN 'Final Season Reflections: Andrea Navedo'

Jane The Virgin is new Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Jane Villanueva has always lived by the rules. She is studying to become a teacher, working her way through school by waitressing at a hot Miami hotel, and she has never forgotten the lesson her grandmother Alba taught her long ago about the importance of saving herself for marriage. But when Jane was accidentally artificially inseminated (!) her life became as dramatic and outrageous as the telenovelas she grew up watching.

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You