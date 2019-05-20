VIDEO: The CW Shares DYNASTY 'Deception, Jealousy, And Lies' Promo

May. 20, 2019  

Dynasty is new Fridays at 8/7c on The CW, and available next day on The CW App.

Fallon Carrington is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father's global energy empire - or so she thinks. When her father, Blake Carrington, summons Fallon and her brother, Steven, home in Atlanta, Fallon is horrified to learn that the reunion isn't to announce her promotion - but rather to make the acquaintance of their stepmother-to-be, Cristal. Family dynasties flow through blood, and Fallon would sooner draw blood than call Cristal "Mom."

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supernatural, Jane The Virgin, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The 100, iZombie, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

