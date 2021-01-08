Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Avett Brothers Perform 'I Go To My Heart' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Their new album ‘The Third Gleam’ is out now.

Jan. 8, 2021  

Musical guest The Avett Brothers perform "I Go To My Heart" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the performance below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


