VIDEO: The Avett Brothers Perform 'I Go To My Heart' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Their new album ‘The Third Gleam’ is out now.
Musical guest The Avett Brothers perform "I Go To My Heart" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Watch the performance below!
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Billy Porter Shares Tweet Dreams on THE LATE LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Team Irene Sankoff and David Hein Create Song Celebrating Canada
- VIDEO: Tim Minchin Performs 'Talked Too Much, Stayed Too Long' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
- VIDEO: Watch the Official Lyric Video for Leslie Odom Jr.'s 'Speak Now'