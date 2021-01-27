VIDEO: Ted Danson Gushes About His Guest Stars on MR. MAYOR

Ted Danson talks about Mr. Mayor, recording sitcoms in front of live studio audiences and working with Holly Hunter and Bobby Moynihan.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.