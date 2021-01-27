Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ted Danson Gushes About His Guest Stars on MR. MAYOR

Holly Hunter and Bobby Moynihan also star on the NBC sitcom.

Jan. 27, 2021  

Ted Danson talks about Mr. Mayor, recording sitcoms in front of live studio audiences and working with Holly Hunter and Bobby Moynihan.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Ted Danson Gushes About His Guest Stars on MR. MAYOR
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor 2/5 8 PM ET
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
ISAAC@CAF?CARLYLE 1/8 8 PM ET On Demand
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET

Related Articles View More TV Stories
Planet Classroom Network Channel On YouTube Will Showcase Videos By Youth From Digitally H Photo

Planet Classroom Network Channel On YouTube Will Showcase Videos By Youth From Digitally Hard To Reach Places

Startup Refzee Announces New Movie Analytics Platform Launch Photo

Startup Refzee Announces New Movie Analytics Platform Launch

Felipe Rodriguez Talks with Jason Flom About His Wrongful Conviction Photo

Felipe Rodriguez Talks with Jason Flom About His Wrongful Conviction

MY MUSIC STORY: YOSHIKI Will Premiere on Disney Plus Photo

MY MUSIC STORY: YOSHIKI Will Premiere on Disney Plus


More Hot Stories For You