VIDEO: Tanya Tucker Performs 'Bring My Flowers Now' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

The song appears on her albums 'While I'm Livin'' and 'Live from the Troubadour.'

Dec. 18, 2020  

Two-time Grammy winner Tanya Tucker performs her song "Bring My Flowers Now," which appears on her albums "While I'm Livin'" and "Live from the Troubadour."

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

