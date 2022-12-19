VIDEO: TMZ Shares LAMAR ODOM: SEX, DRUGS & KARDASHIANS Trailer
The all-new revealing special, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, takes viewers on a deep dive of Lamar Odom's troubled marriage to Khloe Kardashian, which was as memorable as his incredible basketball career.
Lamar talks exclusively to TMZ, opening up like never before about his sex addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage to the love of his life and turned him into a shell of his former self.
The good news...true to form Lamar has rebounded in a spectacular way. The special premieres on Monday, Jan. 2 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX.
TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians is executive-produced by Harvey Levin, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere, Ryan Regan and Jess Fusco. Viewers can watch with On Demand, FOX NOW, Hulu and FOX Entertainment's streaming platform, Tubi.
On Demand episodes are available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and many more.
Watch the new trailer here:
