VIDEO: TCM Big Screen Classics Presents BABE: A 25TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
The event takes place Sunday, December 20 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.
"That'll do, pig. That'll do." Academy Award® winner and Best Picture nominee, "Babe," returns to movie theaters this December with "TCM Big Screen Classics Presents Babe: A 25th Anniversary Event." In addition to viewing the endearing and fun-filled tale that the whole family (and pigs) will love, this special event also includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.
Watch the event trailer below!
Tickets for TCM Big Screen Classics Presents Babe: A 25th Anniversary Event can be purchased at fathomevents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in select theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).
Babe is the inspirational story of a shy Yorkshire piglet who doesn't quite know his place in the world. But when Farmer Hoggett (James Cromwell) wins him at the county fair, Babe discovers that he can be anything he wants to be - even an award-winning sheepdog! With the help of a delightful assortment of barnyard friends, the heroic little pig is headed for the challenge of his life.
