VIDEO: Stevie Nicks '24 Karat Gold: The Concert' In Cinemas Tomorrow
Tomorrow night, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame icon Stevie Nicks brings her legendary music to the big screen when Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert debuts in select cinemas around the world!
Watch the trailer below!
Recorded during her fabled 67-city sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour, the film features a set-list of fan favorite songs including "Rhiannon," "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back," "Landslide," and more, plus rare gems from her platinum-selling catalog.
The film also reveals intimate storytelling and inspirations for some of the most famous and timeless songs and lyrics in music history.
