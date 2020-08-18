VIDEO: Steve Buscemi Announces JACKIE BROWN For AFI Movie Club

The film is directed by AFI Honorary Degree recipient Quentin Tarantino

Steve Buscemi announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: JACKIE BROWN. The film is directed by AFI Honorary Degree recipient Quentin Tarantino, and the star-studded cast includes AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD recipient Robert De Niro.

Quentin Tarantino incorporated references to Pam Grier's other films, including mimicking the "Foxy Brown" typeface in the credits, casting Sid Haig - who starred with Grier in several of her films - and using the song "Longtime Woman" over the scene where Grier is put in prison. Grier performed the song in her 1971 film THE BIG DOLL HOUSE. In this exclusive AFI Archive video, Tarantino talks about his work.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You