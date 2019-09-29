VIDEO: Stefon Gives His Best Tips For Fall in New York City on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

SNL has just released "Stefon's Guide to Fall," a clip from a previous episode in which Bill Hader's iconic character, Stefon, gives his best tips for fall in New York City.

The episode originally aired in October 2010.

Watch the hilarious video below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





