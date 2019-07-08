VIDEO: Starz Releases Season Six Trailer for POWER

Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), today released the official season six trailer for its #1 hit series "Power" timed to a celebrated cast appearance at Essence Festival. Cast members Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, La La Anthony and Larenz Tate appeared together at the festival's Center Stage to give thousands of fans their very first glimpse into season six. Created by Courtney A. Kemp, "Power" season six premieres Sunday, August 25, 2019 on STARZ, the Starz app and Starz ON DEMAND, and culminates with the Final Betrayal played out across an extended 15-episode season.

Season six will feature the directorial debut of Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson who also serves as Executive Producer as well as the return of Emmy(R) award-winning director Anthony Hemingway ("The People v. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story," "Underground"), who helmed the first two episodes of the series when it debuted in 2014, to take the reins for the finale.

The two-time NAACP Image Award-winning drama, which premiered on the premium cable network in 2014, garnered over 10 million multiplatform views in its fifth season and is the most-watched franchise for Starz. "Power" currently airs in more than 120 countries around the world, including Spain, where it airs exclusively on Starz' premium international streaming platform STARZPLAY.

Joining Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, Alani "La La" Anthony, Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr. and Larenz Tate as series regulars for its final season are the previously announced Evan Handler, Michael J. Ferguson, Monique Gabriela Curnen and Mike Dopud.

"Power" season six picks up with James "Ghost" St. Patrick seeking vengeance. His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal. Rocked to his core by the perfidiousness and cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devotes himself to one notion: Success is the best revenge, with all intentions of getting both. Ghost aims to get even with Tommy, get the Queens Child Project built to consecrate Raina's legacy, and finally achieve a thriving legitimate lifestyle with no criminal strings attached. Ghost's need to wrest satisfaction and happiness from this world by any means necessary - is the most dangerous he's ever faced. As the Feds grow closer to convicting him, Ghost must remain vigilant toward those wanting to take him down for his past criminal enterprises.

"Power" is a visionary drama that straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade. The cast is led by Omari Hardwick as James "Ghost" St. Patrick, a man trying to escape his role as a drug kingpin for a legitimized life in the elite of NYC; Joseph Sikora as his brother in arms in the drug business, Tommy Egan; Naturi Naughton plays Ghost's fierce wife Tasha St. Patrick; and Lela Loren is his first love, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes.

"Power" was created by Courtney A. Kemp, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Gary Lennon. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson executive produces the series through his production company G-Unit Film and Television, as does Mark Canton through his production company Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Randall Emmett, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also serve as executive producers.









Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You