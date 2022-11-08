VIDEO: Shania Twain Teases BEAUTY & THE BEAST on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Country music superstar Shania Twain and actress Jodie Turner-Smith make appearances on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, November 8.
Shania shares how it feels to have her hit song "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" be the #1 karaoke song of all time, and opens up about how her battle with Lyme disease damaged her vocal cords, preventing her from performing for seven years.
Plus, Shania talks about playing Mrs. Potts in ABC's upcoming "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" and that she will be singing "Shania's version" of the theme song, "Beauty and the Beast."
Then, Jodie joins Jennifer, and she reacts to Beyoncé wearing the same snakeskin boots her character wore in "Queen & Slim" in support of the film. The model also chats about setting fashion trends and how, as a true Virgo, she's "very involved and controlling" about it all.
The week continues on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" with television host Jerry O'Connell, psychotherapist to the Detroit Pistons Dr. Corey Yeager, actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, and singer-songwriter Josh Groban.
Shania Twain teases "Shania's Version" of Beauty & the Beast here:
Jodie Turner-Smith on Beyonce Wearing Those 'Queen & Slim' Boots:
Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.
