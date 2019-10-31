VIDEO: Senatorial Candidate Amy McGrath Talks About Running as a Democrat in Kentucky on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Oct. 31, 2019  

Amy McGrath talks about running as a Democrat in a deep-red state, what led her to support impeaching the President and parenting.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



