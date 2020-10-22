Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Senator Cory Booker Calls Out Trump's Racism on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel

Sen. Cory Booker reveals his thoughts on President Trump continuously bringing up his name.

Oct. 22, 2020  

Sen. Cory Booker reveals his thoughts on President Trump continuously bringing up his name, opens up about what made him support Joe Biden for president and tells Seth what he will be doing on election night.

Watch the interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Senator Cory Booker Calls Out Trump's Racism on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You