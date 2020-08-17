VIDEO: See the Trailer for DEPARTURE on Peacock

DEPARTURE Premieres Thursday, September 17 on Peacock.

Prepare to unravel a shocking mystery full of twists and turns with unexpected motives and suspects. Now available for review are all six episodes of mystery drama DEPARTURE, which premieres Thursday, September 17 on Peacock.

Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi, The Good Wife), alongside her mentor Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer, Knives Out) are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again.

The series also stars Kris Holden-Reid (Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Liddiard (Run This Town), Tamara Duarte (Longmire), Mark Rendall (Versailles), Peter Mensah (Midnight, Texas) and Sasha Roiz (Suits).

DEPARTURE is produced in association with Starlings Television and Corus Entertainment, produced by Shaftesbury (Canada) and Greenpoint Productions Ltd. (UK).

