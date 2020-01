U.S. veterans can be found in all production phases of the primetime drama SEAL Team, from writing to acting to specialized technical work. In this edition of "SEAL On Set: Behind The Brotherhood," we talk to these vets and some of their civilian costars about their dedication to a realistic on-screen experience.

Watch SEALTeam Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access.

Watch the clip below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You