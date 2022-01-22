VIDEO: Sean Donnelly Performs Stand-Up on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Stand-up comedian Sean Donnelly appeared on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON last night to perform a brief set. He discusses turning forty-three, his weight loss, dating apps, and more. He also talks about moving out of Brooklyn, saying, "I used to live in Brooklyn, but then I turned forty, and they kick you out of Brooklyn when you turn forty. Time Out New York Magazine- they come to your house and they kick you out. It's actually just a hipster with a giant scarf on a scooter. He just scoots to your house and he rings the bell. 'You gotta GO!'"

When he's not catching a nap with his bulldog, Rickles, Sean can be found headlining clubs all over New York, including Caroline's, Gotham, Stand Up NY, and The Stand. He has appeared on MTV's WORLD OF JENKS and The Late Show with David Letterman. Sean was a Comic Stand-Off finalist at the 2010 Magners Comedy Festival, performed at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival in 2011 and 2012, was a semi-finalist in the 2012 Boston Comedy Festival competition, and performed at Comedy Central's 2013 SOUTH BEACH Comedy Festival. Sean was a Montreal Just For Laughs "New Face" in 2013. He co-hosts the podcast My Dumb Friends with fellow comedian Dan St. Germain, soon to be broadcast on Comedy Central Sirius, and hosts a weekly show at Alligator Lounge in Brooklyn. Sean can be seen regularly on the TruTV series World's Dumbest and on the forthcoming season of Adam Devine's House PARTY ON Comedy Central.

