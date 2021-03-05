VIDEO: Sam Heughan Says Jimmy Fallon Could Be Burnt at the Stake in Scotland
Heughan stars in the new film SAS: RED NOTICE.
Sam Heughan talks about his film SAS: Red Notice, his book Clanlands and his TV show Men in Kilts.
Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!
