VIDEO: Sam Heughan Says Jimmy Fallon Could Be Burnt at the Stake in Scotland

Heughan stars in the new film SAS: RED NOTICE.

Mar. 5, 2021  

Sam Heughan talks about his film SAS: Red Notice, his book Clanlands and his TV show Men in Kilts.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


