VIDEO: SNL Shows Us What an Alternate Ending of THE WIZARD OF OZ Could Look Like

In a new parody sketch on Saturday Night Live, PBS's Cinema Classics host Reese De'What (Kenan Thompson) presents the never-before-seen alternate ending of The Wizard of Oz.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

