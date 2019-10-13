VIDEO: SNL Parodies JOKER With 'Grouch' Spoof Trailer

During last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, the show spoofed the hit film Joker once again.

This time, they created a fake trailer for a film called 'Grouch', the origin story of Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street.

Check out the video below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





