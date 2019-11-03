VIDEO: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Goes After Elizabeth Warren in Cold Open

During last night's episode of Saturday Night Live, the show's iconic political cold open tackled Elizabeth Warren this time.

In the sketch, Senator Elizabeth Warren (Kate McKinnon) attends an Iowa town hall where she takes questions about her run for president and defends her Medicare for All plan.

Watch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





